AAP Tennis

Serena powers her way past Ahn in Open

By AAP Newswire

Venus - AAP

1 of 1

Serena Williams has kicked off her latest quest for an elusive 24th grand slam singles title with a straight-sets win over compatriot Kristie Ahn in the first round of the US Open.

Williams needed just under one-and-a-half hours to come through 7-5 6-3 despite falling a break down to her world No.96 opponent in both sets.

Four straight games turned the second set on its head and enabled Williams to belatedly find the momentum she required to claim victory.

Showing early signs of nerves, the former world No.1 then found another gear to fire off 13 aces and 28 winners.

A final serve forced Ahn into an error, handing Williams her 102nd US Open match victory, as she scored her first straight-sets win since the sport was put on a coronavirus hiatus.

"I was really happy with how I just fought for every point," Williams said in an on-court interview after the match.

She had to regain her focus, she added, and "just be Serena and close it out."

But her 40-year-old sister Venus crashed out, beaten 6-3 7-5 by Karolina Muchova, after committing 34 unforced errors at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It was the two-time champion's first opening-round loss at the tournament.

Muchova broke Williams to start the match and deployed a wide variety of shotmaking including a pinpoint serve, a slice backhand and some well-timed trips to the net to frustrate the former world No.1.

Williams was sharper at the outset of the second set and served at 5-4 with the chance to extend the match to a third, but a backhand sailed on break point and Muchova levelled at 5-5.

The 24-year-old Czech held at love the next game and sealed the win when Williams issued her third double fault on match point.

Spain's Garbine Muguruza, looking determined to overcome her US Open jinx, beat Japan's Nao Hibino to collect a snappy 6-4 6-4 first round win.

Flushing Meadows has not been a happy hunting ground for the former French Open and Wimbledon champion, who this year nearly added to her collection of grand slam trophies by reaching the final in Australia.

Muguruza has struggled to make an impact on the New York hardcourts, having made it past the second round just once in seven previous visits.

"I am happy with my performance I was expecting a tough match and it was," said Muguruza.

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin produced a dominant display to dispatch Belgian Yanina Wickmayer 6-2 6-2.

American Kenin has lifted two titles in 2020, including her maiden grand slam triumph in Melbourne.

No.7 seed Madison Keys needed just 55 minutes to beat Timea Babos 6-1 6-1 as the 2017 finalist looks to claim her elusive first grand slam title.

Sloane Stephens delivered an efficient 6-3 6-3 win over Mihaela Buzarnescu.

The 2017 champion, seeded 26th this year, smacked a backhand winner on match point to see off the Romanian after an hour and 16 minutes.

Kim Clijsters won her first set in eight years but it wasn't enough to commemorate her return to the US Open as she fell 3-6 7-5 6-1 to Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Contesting her first grand slam since 2012, the Belgian three-time champion produced great tennis to take a one-set lead over the No.21seed before being pegged back.

Latest articles

Golf

Leishman, Smith in PGA Tour’s finale

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith are the only Australians in the field at the US PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup series finale.

AAP Newswire
Golf

WGC-HSBC Champions cancelled due to COVID

The rich WGC-HSBC Champions golf tournament in Shanghai has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Luck, Jones added to US Open golf field

There will be six Australians competing at this year’s US Open - the second major for 2020 - with Curtis Luck and Matt Jones the latest inclusions in the field.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Tsitsipas, Djokovic in Open cruise control

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic have cruised into the US Open second round, while Brit Cameron Norrie caused a big upset in the men’s draw.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Thompson flies Aussie flag at US Open

Jordan Thompson is in to the US Open second round for the third time in four years but six other Australians all lost on day one at Flushing Meadows.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

De Minaur faces tall order at US Open

Alex de Minaur leads the Australian charge at the US Open and will face world No.95 Andrej Martin from Slovakia in the first round.

AAP Newswire