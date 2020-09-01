AAP Tennis

De Minaur pumped for grand slam return

By AAP Newswire

Alex de Minaur - AAP

1 of 1

Alex de Minaur plans on generating his own buzz when he makes his long-awaited grand slam return at the fan-free US Open on Wednesday.

The Australian No.1 takes on Slovakian Andrej Martin on Court 11 at Flushing Meadows, where the ghost-town feel from COVID-19 restrictions is a far cry from the electric atmosphere normally generated by world tennis's rowdiest spectators.

De Minaur usually thrives feeding off the energy of the New York crowd but will instead play in front of empty stands in his first slam since charging to the fourth round of last year's US Open.

"You've got to make your own energy," he told AAP from inside his New York bubble on Monday.

"You've got to make sure you focus. You're not going to have any fans out there so you draw on your own energy and that's going to be all mental."

After a hot start to 2020, in which he upended fellow young guns Alexander Zverev and Denis Shapovalov at the ATP Cup, de Minaur missed the Australian Open with a torn abdominal muscle.

He's been largely holed up at his Spanish base ever since, the 21-year-old ball of energy feeling like a caged lion while riding out the coronavirus-forced shutdown of the tour.

"Definitely pumped and ready to get things going again. Safe to say I'm over all the practice," de Minaur said.

"It's been pretty tough, especially considering I didn't get to play match tennis as I would have loved to this year with my injuries so it was always tough just sitting out and having to wait for the whole tour to resume again.

"But, look, it helped out my body for me and my team to get myself at a state where we were very happy and now I'm just ready to go out there and compete."

The No.21 seed, who lost to Grigor Dimitrov after his career-best grand slam run last year, should be untroubled against the 98th-ranked Martin.

As ever, though, he's treating his opponent with due respect.

"We know we have a tough match ahead. He's a very solid player," de Minaur said.

"There's definitely a lot of eagerness to get out there. I've always played some great tennis over here and I'm just looking forward to getting out there and hopefully playing a good first round and then see from there."

Fellow Sydneysiders James Duckworth and Chris O'Connell, as well as 2018 quarter-finalist John Millman, open their campaigns on day two.

AUSSIES IN ACTION ON DAY TWO OF THE US OPEN ON WEDNESDAY AEST:

Men's singles, first round

Chris O'Connell v Laslo Djere (SRB) - approximately 6am

21-Alex de Minaur v Andrej Martin (SVK) - approximately 8am

John Millman v 22-Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) - approximately 9am

James Duckworth v Salvatore Caruso (ITA) - approximately 9am

Latest articles

Finance

China’s export orders shake COVID gloom

With orders on the rise, China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest clip in nearly a decade in August, according to the latest survey.

AAP Newswire
Finance

Zoom rides pandemic to explosive growth

Video conferencing service Zoom has reported revenue for May-July more than quadrupled from the same time last year to $US663.5 million ($A899.5 million).

AAP Newswire
Finance

QBE sheds CEO after an external review

QBE Insurance chairman Mike Wilkins will take over the running of the group as CEO Pat Regan departs after three years in the job following a workplace review.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Tsitsipas, Djokovic in Open cruise control

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic have cruised into the US Open second round, while Brit Cameron Norrie caused a big upset in the men’s draw.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Djokovic wins to equal Masters 1000 record

Novak Djokovic has won a record-equalling 35th Masters title with victory at the Western & Southern Open while Australian Alex de Minaur won the doubles.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

De Minaur faces tall order at US Open

Alex de Minaur leads the Australian charge at the US Open and will face world No.95 Andrej Martin from Slovakia in the first round.

AAP Newswire