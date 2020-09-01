Tomljanovic falls in US Open first round

5370537724001

Ajla Tomljanovic's return to grand slam tennis has ended in a gallant first-round US Open loss to former world No.1 and three-times major champion Angelique Kerber.

Leading the Australian women's charge in New York in the absence of world No.1 Ashleigh Barty, Tomljanovic went down swinging in a 6-4 6-4 defeat to the tournament's 17th seed.