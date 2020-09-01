AAP Tennis

Tomljanovic falls in US Open first round

By AAP Newswire

Ajla Tomljanovic - AAP

1 of 1

Ajla Tomljanovic's return to grand slam tennis has ended in a gallant first-round US Open loss to former world No.1 and three-times major champion Angelique Kerber.

Leading the Australian women's charge in New York in the absence of world No.1 Ashleigh Barty, Tomljanovic went down swinging in a 6-4 6-4 defeat to the tournament's 17th seed.

Tomljanovic struck 20 winners to Kerber's 15 but ultimately paid the price for 34 unforced errors in a see-sawing encounter on Louis Armstrong Stadium featuring eight service breaks.

Five other Australians are in action on day one at Flushing Meadows.

Astra Sharma and Maddison Inglis also have tough openers against seeded stars.

Sharma faces Ukrainian young gun Dayana Yastremska, the 19th seed, while Maddison Inglis is up against Polish 24th seed Magda Linette.

Lizette Cabrera plays Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.

Jordan Thompson and main-draw debutant Marc Polmans are the only two Australian men playing on Tuesday (AEST).

Thompson, ranked 64th, opens against Italy's world No.86 Stefano Travaglia, with Polmans debuting against American Marcos Giron, the world No.101.

