Thompson advances to US Open second round

Jordan Thompson is the first Australian through to the US Open second round following a four-set victory over Italy's Stefano Travaglia.

Thompson carved out a 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-2 win in two hours and 42 minutes to advance for the third time in the past four years in New York.

The 26-year-old's reward is an enticing one, a date with lower-ranked Belarusian Egor Gerasimov, who eliminated 18th seed Dusan Lajovic earlier on the opening day.

Victory would thrust the Davis Cup star into the last 32 for the first time at Flushing Meadows.

Five other Australians were in action on Tuesday (AEST).

Ajla Tomljanovic's return to grand slam tennis ended in a gallant first-round loss to former world No.1 and 2016 US Open champion Angelique Kerber.

Leading the Australian women's charge in the absence of world No.1 Ashleigh Barty, Tomljanovic went down swinging in a 6-4 6-4 defeat to the tournament's 17th seed.

Tomljanovic struck 20 winners to Kerber's 15 but ultimately paid the price for 34 unforced errors in a see-sawing encounter at Louis Armstrong Stadium featuring eight service breaks.

Lizette Cabrera also battled hard before succumbing 6-4 3-6 6-2 to Danka Kovinic after more than two hours on court.

Astra Sharma and Maddison Inglis also have tough openers against seeded stars.

Sharma faces Ukrainian young gun Dayana Yastremska, the 19th seed, while Maddison Inglis is up against Polish 24th seed Magda Linette.

Men's main-draw debutant Marc Polmans debuts against American Marcos Giron.