Tsitsipas, Djokovic in Open cruise control

Stefanos Tsitsipas has kicked off his quest for a maiden grand slam title in style, while Novak Djokovic began his US Open campaign in strong fashion on Monday.

The Greek fourth seed overwhelmed Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2 6-1 6-1 to reach the second round.

Tsitsipas, who entered the first grand slam of the COVID-19 era fresh off a run to the semi-finals of the US Open tune-up event, never faced a break point and broke Ramos-Vinolas seven times during the 98-minute match.

The 22-year-old Tsitsipas, who has never been beyond the second round at Flushing Meadows, came into this week with 16 wins to his name this season and has been tipped by many to make a deep run in a tournament missing a number of top players.

Djokovic, chasing an 18th grand slam success and fourth US Open title, got off to a flying with a 6-1 6-4 6-1 win over Damir Dzumhur.

The world No.1, who won his fourth title of the year at the Western & Southern Open on Saturday, improved to 24-0 this season with the win.

Next up for Djokovic is Briton Kyle Edmund, who defeated Alexander Bublik in four sets earlier in the day.

With the two other members of the sport's Big Three - Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal - not playing at the tournament, Djokovic is a heavy favourite to hoist the trophy and pull within one grand slam title of Nadal (19) and two of Federer (20).

Briton Cameron Norrie earlier claimed his biggest win at a slam, fighting from two sets down to beat ninth seed Diego Schwartzman 3-6 4-6 6-2 6-1 7-5.

Both players served poorly, resulting in 58 break points being up for grabs in total, and 25-year-old Norrie saved two match points in the decider before prevailing after nearly four hours.

A time violation saw Schwartzman lose his cool in the third set and Norrie took advantage to mount his comeback.

Schwartzman needed the tournament physio to look at his wrist following a fall in the deciding set but recovered to conjure two match points.

But he couldn't convert either before cramping and dropping the last 10 points of the match.

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev came through his tricky first round match against former finalist Kevin Anderson.

The 23-year-old German made it six wins from six against South African Anderson, winning 7-6 (7-2) 5-7 6-3 7-5.

Denis Shapovalov, one of tennis's young guns tipped as a future grand slam winner, took a confident first step towards living up to the hype with a 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-2 win over American wildcard Sebastian Korda.

The Canadian No.12 seed has advanced to at least the third round in all three US Opens he has played and rarely looked in trouble against the 205th-ranked Korda, who was making his grand slam main draw debut.

Korda, the son of former world No.2 and 1998 Australian Open winner Petr Korda, rarely had Shapovalov under pressure.

Korda earned only two break chances during the match, converting just one that allowed him to claim the second set.

Other than that there was little for the senior Korda, who also serves as his son's coach, to applaud as he looked on from a mostly deserted Louis Armstrong Stadium.

With no spectators allowed into the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, large sections of seating in the stadium courts have been covered with Black Lives Matter banners.