AAP Tennis

Djokovic in action as US Open begins

By AAP Newswire

US Open logo - AAP

1 of 1

Former champion Novak Djokovic will headline Day One at the US Open as an unusual calm settles over Flushing Meadows for the first grand slam event since the coronavirus outbreak.

Djokovic, who won the singles titles in 2018, will compete in prime time starting at 7pm in New York on Monday - a line-up that, under normal circumstances, would cause thousands of fans to pack under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Instead, the stands will sit empty, with players living in quarantine.

World No.1 Djokovic will play Bosnian Damir Dzumhur as he begins his bid for an 18th grand slam title.

Donning masks and lugging rackets over their shoulders, the handful of authorised attendees trickled into the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in unseasonably cool weather as the curtain raised on a US Open unlike any before.

The COVID-19 crisis has already had an impact on the tournament, with one player dropping out on Sunday after testing positive before the event began.

Many top players, including reigning champion Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer, have opted not to compete due to health and safety concerns.

That could leave room for younger male contenders looking to win their first grand slam.

German 23-year-old fifth seed Alexander Zverev competes in the first round against South African Kevin Anderson on Monday while 22-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece faces Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

A very 2020 ‘school’ photo

When restrictions came in, Elizabeth Clarke was wondering when she would be able to see the grandchildren again. And while she has learnt to read the paper online and shop online, her husband John said there was one thing you could not get over...

Lachlan Durling
Lifestyle

One man’s record of Shepparton life during COVID

Retired teacher David Muir has been walking the back roads and nature spots of Shepparton with a camera since March, when the first COVID-19 lockdown restrictions arrived. Using a Nikon camera with a 300mm lens or an i-Phone 8, he has photographed...

John Lewis
Lifestyle

Shape-up in lock-down: First of a six-week nutrition challenge

Teaming up with Izzy Gribben, owner of Simple and Whole Nutrition, this week The News brings you the first installment of Shape-up in lock-down: A six week nutrition challenge

Jessica Ball

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Djokovic wins to equal Masters 1000 record

Novak Djokovic has won a record-equalling 35th Masters title with victory at the Western & Southern Open while Australian Alex de Minaur won the doubles.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

De Minaur faces tall order at US Open

Alex de Minaur leads the Australian charge at the US Open and will face world No.95 Andrej Martin from Slovakia in the first round.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Sakkari sends Serena packing in WTA event

Naomi Osaka is through to the quarter-finals of the Western and Southern Open after beating Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, but Serena Williams is out.

AAP Newswire