Djokovic in action as US Open begins

Former champion Novak Djokovic will headline Day One at the US Open as an unusual calm settles over Flushing Meadows for the first grand slam event since the coronavirus outbreak.

Djokovic, who won the singles titles in 2018, will compete in prime time starting at 7pm in New York on Monday - a line-up that, under normal circumstances, would cause thousands of fans to pack under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium.