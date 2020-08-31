Tomljanovic leads Aussie US Open assault

Ajla Tomljanovic hopes COVID-19 proves her friend when she leads Australia's 10-strong contingent into battle on day of the US Open at Flushing Meadows.

With world No.1 Ashleigh Barty sitting out the tournament, Tomljanovic is Australia's top-ranked women's player in New York.

But she's received no favours, drawing former world No.1 and three-times grand slam champion Angelique Kerber for her opener on Tuesday morning AEST.

Still, the Fed Cup star gives herself a definite shot at upsetting Germany's 17th seed, hoping the coronavirus-enforced shutdown of the tour proves a leveller.

"I played Angie maybe five years ago at the French," Tomljanovic said.

"She's done great things, won slams and been No.1 in the world.

"But the way tennis is these days you see players beating each other no matter their ranking.

"Especially with this big time off, it's even more open than before.

"So the important thing is that I'm feeling good, I like the way I'm hitting the ball and I'd just like to play a really quality match.

"It's whenever I do that, my chances go pretty high in being successful."

Tomljanovic is among six Australians in action on day one, with all four women on court facing higher-ranked opponents.

Astra Sharma faces Ukrainian young gun and 19th seed Dayana Yastremska, while Maddison Inglis is up against Polish 24th seed Magda Linette.

Lizette Cabrera plays Danka Kovinic of Montenegro.

Jordan Thompson and main-draw debutant Marc Polmans are the only two Australian men playing on Tuesday.

Thompson, ranked 64th, opens against Italy's world No.86 Stefano Travaglia, with Polmans debuting against American Marcos Giron, the world No.101.

Aussie No.1 Alex de Minaur, the 21st seed who reached the fourth round last year for his best grand slam result yet, and 2018 quarter-finalist John Millman open their campaigns on Wednesday.

De Minaur faces Slovakian world No.95 Andrej Martin, while Millman meets Georgia's No.22 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

AUSSIES IN ACTION ON DAY ONE OF THE US OPEN (ALL TIMES TUESDAY AEST)

Women's singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic v 17-Angelique Kerber (GER) - 1am

Maddison Inglis v 24-Magda Linette (POL) - 1am

Lizette Cabrera v Danka Kovinic (MNE) - about 3am

Astra Sharma v 19-Dayana Yastremska (UKR) - about 9am

Men's singles, first round

Jordan Thompson v Stefano Travaglia (ITA) - 1am

Marc Polmans v Marcos Giron (USA) - about 8am