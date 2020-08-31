AAP Tennis

Paire contracts COVID-19 on US Open eve

By AAP Newswire

Paire - AAP

1 of 1

French 17th seed Benoit Paire has tested positive for COVID-19 and will have to pull out of the US Open, according to a report in L'Equipe newspaper.

Paire, was scheduled to play Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in the first round at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old arrived in New York to play the Western & Southern Open last week, a tune-up for the US Open, but he did not complete his first-round match against Croatia's Borna Coric.

Paire appeared to be unwell during the match, asking for a doctor in the opening set before retiring in the second while trailing 6-0 1-0.

L'Equipe said fellow Frenchmen Richard Gasquet, Adrian Mannarino, Gregoire Barrere and Edouard Roger Vasselin were also asked to self-isolate in their hotel rooms after Paire's positive test.

The US Open is being played without fans and in a biosecure bubble due to the pandemic, but several high-ranking players skipped the tournament due to coronavirus concerns.

