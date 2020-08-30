AAP Tennis

Young guns scent major US Open opportunity

By AAP Newswire

Stefanos Tsitsipas - AAP

1 of 1

The absence of Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal from this year's US Open has presented the next generation of players with arguably their best chance to break the so-called 'Big Three' stranglehold on tennis's most coveted titles.

The tournament at Flushing Meadows will be the first grand slam main draw in 21 years not to feature both Nadal and Federer who, along with world No.1 Novak Djokovic, have split the past 13 major titles and show few signs of slowing down.

Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem have emerged as the challengers to the dominance of the game's leading trio but they have not yet been able to convert potential into success on the biggest stages.

The significance of Federer and Nadal's absence has not been lost on the young pretenders.

"It's a big opportunity for a new grand slam winner, because there are only three grand slam winners in the draw - (Marin) Cilic, (Andy) Murray, and Novak (Djokovic)," Medvedev said.

The 24-year-old Russian excelled on the North American hardcourts last year, reaching four finals - at Flushing Meadows, Washington DC, Canada and Cincinnati.

He lost to Nadal in the US Open final, but won his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati, beating Djokovic in the semi-finals.

The coronavirus pandemic means the US Open will take place without fans, with players living in a protective bubble under strict health and safety guidelines.

Medvedev said playing to empty galleries would be a strange experience, but one that would not affect his desire to win.

Others, like Tsitsipas, the winner of last year's season-ending ATP Finals, are hoping to take advantage of having fewer distractions.

"I won't lie to you. It's not that bad," the 22-year-old Greek said.

"It gives me an opportunity to practice a lot, discover myself more being out on the court, love my sport even more."

Zverev, 23, a semi-finalist at this year's Australian Open, has added David Ferrer to his coaching staff in an attempt to fix the weaknesses in his game.

Australian Open runner-up Dominic Thiem should mount a strong bid.

However, Djokovic is unbeaten in 23 matches in 2020 and will commence his campaign on Monday on Arthur Ashe stadium against Bosnian Damir Dzumhur, just two days after winning his record-equalling 35th Masters 1000 title.

Latest articles

World

US intel boss halts election briefings

Democrats have slammed the US’s top intelligence official that his office will no longer give in-person election security briefings to Congress.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump to visit Kenosha after protests

Jacob Blake’s father has spoken at a march against racism and police brutality in Kenosha as President Donald Trump says he’ll visit the shaken city.

AAP Newswire
World

Extremists try to enter German parliament

Police in Berlin have repelled far-right extremists who tried to storm the Reichstag following a protest against coronavirus restrictions.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

De Minaur faces tall order at US Open

Alex de Minaur leads the Australian charge at the US Open and will face world No.95 Andrej Martin from Slovakia in the first round.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Sakkari sends Serena packing in WTA event

Naomi Osaka is through to the quarter-finals of the Western and Southern Open after beating Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, but Serena Williams is out.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Djokovic wins to equal Masters 1000 record

Novak Djokovic has won a record-equalling 35th Masters title with victory at the Western & Southern Open while Australian Alex de Minaur won the doubles.

AAP Newswire