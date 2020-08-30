Djokovic wins US Open lead-up event final

5370537724001

Novak Djokovic has become the first man to win each of the nine Masters 1000 tournaments at least twice, thanks to a 1-6 6-3 6-4 victory over Milos Raonic at the Western & Southern Open in New York.

The Serb, who is the only player to have competed the Career Golden Masters once already, extended his undefeated record this season to 23-0 and has now equalled Nadal's all-time record of 35 Masters 1000 titles won.