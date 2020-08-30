AAP Tennis

Djokovic wins US Open lead-up event final

By AAP Newswire

Novak Djokovic - AAP

1 of 1

Novak Djokovic has become the first man to win each of the nine Masters 1000 tournaments at least twice, thanks to a 1-6 6-3 6-4 victory over Milos Raonic at the Western & Southern Open in New York.

The Serb, who is the only player to have competed the Career Golden Masters once already, extended his undefeated record this season to 23-0 and has now equalled Nadal's all-time record of 35 Masters 1000 titles won.

Djokovic, playing with neck pain all week, dropped the opening set in 31 minutes - which was just his third set lost to Raonic from 27 contested against the Canadian.

The world No.1 struck back to level the match and rallied from 0-2 down in the decider, taking four games in a row to forge a commanding lead and soon wrapped up his 11th win from 11 meetings with Raonic.

