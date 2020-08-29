Reborn Raonic ends his ATP final drought

5370537724001

A rejuvenated Milos Raonic has reached his ATP final since 2016 with a convincing 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 dismissal of Greek world No.6 Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Western & Southern Open.

The Canadian former world No.3's victory will see him contest his first decider she his victory at the Brisbane International in 2016.