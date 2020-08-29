AAP Tennis

Reborn Raonic ends his ATP final drought

By AAP Newswire

Raonic - AAP

1 of 1

A rejuvenated Milos Raonic has reached his ATP final since 2016 with a convincing 7-6 (7-5) 6-3 dismissal of Greek world No.6 Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Western & Southern Open.

The Canadian former world No.3's victory will see him contest his first decider she his victory at the Brisbane International in 2016.

Now ranked 30th in the world due to a series of injuries that have hampered him over the past several seasons, Raonic fired 28 winners, including 12 aces against an in-form Tsitsipas, who entered their semi-final having won 13 of his last 14 matches on tour.

Raonic awaits the winner of the other semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Roberto Bautista Agut.

