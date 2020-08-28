AAP Tennis

Osaka changes mind over semis boycott

By AAP Newswire

Osaka - AAP

1 of 1

Naomi Osaka has decided to play her semi-final at the Western & Southern Open in New York after previously saying she would withdraw from the match to protest against racial injustice.

The 22-year-old Japanese was originally scheduled to play her semi-final on Thursday but tournament organisers decided to postpone all the last-four matches to Friday.

"As you know, I pulled out of the tournament yesterday in support of racial injustice and continued police violence. I was (and am) ready and prepared to concede the match to my opponent," Osaka said.

"However, after my announcement and lengthy consultation with the WTA and USTA, I have agreed at their request to play on Friday.

They offered to postpone all matches until Friday and in my mind that brings more attention to the movement. I want to thank the WTA and the Tournament for their support."

Osaka joined similar protests by athletes in the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball following the police shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin on Sunday.

Osaka, a two-time grand slam champion, will play Belgian Elise Mertens in the final tune-up event ahead of the US Open which starts on Monday.

Latest articles

Sport

Payney’s Punt | Memsie Stakes day preview

It has been a long week of rinsing and drying for everybody after last weekend’s washout at Moonee Valley. Fortunately for us mugs at Payney’s Punt, the meeting was abandoned before race six started, relinquishing us of our misery. But tomorrow is...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport - Renee McCarthy

McPherson Media Group has partnered with Valley Sport to bring you Our Game: Women’s Stories Shaping Sport, highlighting the brilliant and often under-appreciated, contributions females of the region make to their sporting clubs and organisations on...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Oddie - Big week in sporting news

Oddie has been on the lookout for more sporting news, and this week there’s an absolute fill-up. Piastri undone by PlayStation Formula Three speedster Oscar Piastri may have found himself in hot water this week after the teenager was given a real...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Sakkari sends Serena packing in WTA event

Naomi Osaka is through to the quarter-finals of the Western and Southern Open after beating Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, but Serena Williams is out.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Djokovic, Bautista Agut to clash in semis

Roberto Bautista Agut has stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev and will now meet world No.1 Novak Djokovic in the semis of the ATP event in New York.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Konta through to semi-finals of WTA event

Johanna Konta will play former world No.1 Victoria Azarenka for a place in the WTA event in New York after toppling Serena Williams’ conqueror Maria Sakkari.

AAP Newswire