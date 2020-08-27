AAP Tennis

Osaka pulls out of WTA event in protest

Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the semi-finals of the Southern & Western Open tennis tournament in New York in protest against racial injustice.

Osaka, who has a Japanese mother and Haitian father, posted on Twitter that she was making the decision to move the conversation forward.

"As a Black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis," the world No.10 wrote.

"I don't expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction.

"Watching the continued genocide of Black people at the hand of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach."

Osaka beat Anett Kontaveit 4-6 6-2 7-5 on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals, where the two-time grand slam champion was due to face Elise Mertens.

Her decision to withdraw follows protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

The NBA, MLB and MLS all postponed their matches earlier in protest against police brutality in the US and racial injustice.

