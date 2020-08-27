AAP Tennis

Konta through to semi-finals of WTA event

By AAP Newswire

Britain's Johanna Konta is through to the semi-finals of the Southern & Western Open after defeating Maria Sakkari in straight sets on Wednesday.

Sakkari toppled Serena Williams in the round of 16 but Konta had her measure a day later, the eighth seed beating the Greek 13th seed in a solid performance in blustery conditions, 6-4 6-3.

Konta will now play former world No 1 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus for a place in the final.

The 31-year-old Azarenka, the Australian Open winner in 2012 and 2013 but now ranked 59th, advanced with a 7-6 (11-9) 6-2 defeat of Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

Earlier, Naomi Osaka battled back from a set and a break down to defeat Anett Kontaveit 4-6 6-2 7-5 to advance to the semi-finals for the first time.

But shortly afterwards she withdraw from the tournament in protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Osaka, the former world No. 1 and two-time grand slam champion, was due to meet Elise Mertens who needed just over an hour to defeat qualifier Jessica Pegula 6-1 6-3 and advance to her first Premier 5 semi-final.

The 14th-seeded Belgian frustrated Pegula throughout the match, racing around the court to extend rallies and keep pressure on the American.

Mertens, who reached the US Open quarter-finals last year, sealed the win with her third ace.

The tournament, the final tune-up before the US Open, is being played at Flushing Meadows in New York instead of Cincinnati due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

