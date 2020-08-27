AAP Tennis

Djokovic, Bautista Agut to clash in semis

By AAP Newswire

Roberto Bautista Agut - AAP

Novak Djokovic cruised past Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-1 on Wednesday to reach a record-equalling eighth Western & Southern Open semi-final.

World No.1 Djokovic took advantage of a series of errors by Struff to grab control of the match and closed out the 62-minute encounter with a love service break to extend his unbeaten run to 24 matches.

"It was great. I started a little bit tight in my opening couple of service games ... Ever since I made that break at the beginning of the first set, I never looked back," said Djokovic.

"I really played very aggressive whenever I had the chance and I was going for my shots."

With the win, Djokovic tied Jimmy Connors, Stefan Edberg, Roger Federer and Bill Talbert's semi-final totals at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

He now meets gritty Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, who produced a stunning comeback to beat defending champion Daniil Medvedev 1-6 6-4 6-3.

Bautista Agut's chances of victory appeared distant after the 24-year-old Russian cruised through the first set and had three break point chances early in the second.

But the 32-year-old Bautista Agut began to play with freedom, charging the net and serving with more confidence.

"After the first set, I was thinking a lot of bad things," he said with a laugh.

"I had to fight a lot in the second set. It was a really tough match."

Cooler on-court temperatures helped slow the ball down, taking the sting out of Medvedev's massive serve.

The mercurial Medvedev also struggled with his composure as the match wore on, at one point hitting the back wall of the court with his racket.

