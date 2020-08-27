AAP Tennis

Nishikori confirms he'll sit out US Open

Former runner-up Kei Nishikori has tested negative for COVID-19 after two positive tests but still opted to withdraw from next week's US Open.

Nishikori wrote Wednesday on his mobile app that he is ready to "slowly" return to practice - but not prepared to compete in best-of-five-set matches.

"After such a long break I feel that returning in a best of five long-match setting is not smart until I am fully ready to do so," Nishikori said.

"It's disappointing as I love the US Open and have great memories there. I will start on the clay. Thank you."

The US Open, on the hard courts at Flushing Meadows, ends on September 13.

Then the tennis tour shifts to red clay in Europe, with tune-up tournaments planned ahead of the scheduled start of the French Open on September 27.

Nishikori said last Friday he tested positive for COVID-19 a second time and had "very minimal symptoms."

The 30-year-old from Japan has been ranked as high as No.4 in the world and is currently No. 31, which would have put him in line to be seeded for the US Open.

Nishikori lost in the 2014 final at Flushing Meadows to Marin Cilic and was also a semifinalist in New York in 2016 and 2018.

