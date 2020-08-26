AAP Tennis

Sakkari sends Serena packing in WTA event

By AAP Newswire

Naomi Osaka - AAP

1 of 1

Greece's Maria Sakkari unleashed her inner Spartan to rally back and shock Serena Williams 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 in the Western & Southern Open third round on Tuesday.

Sakkari, the No.13 seed in New York, broke Williams as the American was serving for the match at 7-5 5-3 and came back from 1-4 down in the second-set tiebreak en route to a memorable late-night victory.

"I'm extremely happy with my result. Of course it's a dream come true kind of," said Sakkari, who posted the ninth top-10 win of her career.

"She's a role model for me and I think for many other girls. What she has achieved in our sport is unique and I don't know if anyone else is going to do it again, for sure not for many years. I really admire her, her whole attitude and everything."

Williams saved seven match points to hold for 1-5 in the final set but Sakkari soon completed the upset to book a quarter-final date with Britain's Johanna Konta.

All five of Williams' matches since the tour's return earlier this month have gone to three sets.

"I literally should have won that match, it was no excuse. I had so many opportunities to win," said a flummoxed Williams, who added she was putting herself in situations in matches she shouldn't be in, likening it to dating a bad guy she knows she shouldn't be dating.

Earlier Naomi Osaka punched her ticket to the last eight for the second consecutive year in the tournament, thanks to a business-like victory over Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska.

Playing with a heavily-strapped right knee, Yastremska, who is working with Osaka's former coach Sascha Bajin, was no match for her Japanese opponent, as she fell 6-3 6-1 in 69 minutes.

The clash bizarrely ended on a foot fault called by Hawk Eye Live technology that has replaced line judges this tournament. The former world No.1 next squares off against an in-form Anett Kontaveit for a place in the semi-finals.

Kontaveit, the No.12 seed from Estonia, reached her fourth quarter-final from her last five events with a 6-3 6-3 success over Petra Kvitova's conqueror, Marie Bouzkova.

Tunisian Ons Jabeur entered her fourth quarter-final of the season with a swift 6-3 6-0 demolition of American qualifier Christina McHale to set up an intriguing showdown with Victoria Azarenka.

Latest articles

Sport

Protective gear for AFLW

A women’s chest guard may become standard issue to AFLW next season and extend into local football. Two national female stars, Ebony Antonio and Sabrina Frederick have raised the subject of breast injuries and the need for a protective garment to...

Robert Muir
Sport

The cycling footballer/teacher

Ray Willett of Corowa is best known locally for his football ability and his teaching at Rutherglen Primary School. But bike riding has been a significant part of his life.

Robert Muir
Sport

Basketball league bounces into Corowa

Excitement is buzzing for local basketball fans and sport enthusiasts after the announcement of a basketball league being introduced to Corowa.

Adrienne Hartnett

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Sakkari sends Serena packing in WTA event

Naomi Osaka is through to the quarter-finals of the Western and Southern Open after beating Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska, but Serena Williams is out.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Aussie Millman, Dimitrov win in New York

Australian John Millman is through to the second round in New York while Grigor Dimitrov made a winning return to the court after his bout of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Djokovic out of doubles with neck pain

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from his scheduled doubles match at the Western & Southern Open in New York with neck pain.

AAP Newswire