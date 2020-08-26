Sakkari sends Serena packing in WTA event

Greece's Maria Sakkari unleashed her inner Spartan to rally back and shock Serena Williams 5-7 7-6 (7-5) 6-1 in the Western & Southern Open third round on Tuesday.

Sakkari, the No.13 seed in New York, broke Williams as the American was serving for the match at 7-5 5-3 and came back from 1-4 down in the second-set tiebreak en route to a memorable late-night victory.

"I'm extremely happy with my result. Of course it's a dream come true kind of," said Sakkari, who posted the ninth top-10 win of her career.

"She's a role model for me and I think for many other girls. What she has achieved in our sport is unique and I don't know if anyone else is going to do it again, for sure not for many years. I really admire her, her whole attitude and everything."

Williams saved seven match points to hold for 1-5 in the final set but Sakkari soon completed the upset to book a quarter-final date with Britain's Johanna Konta.

All five of Williams' matches since the tour's return earlier this month have gone to three sets.

"I literally should have won that match, it was no excuse. I had so many opportunities to win," said a flummoxed Williams, who added she was putting herself in situations in matches she shouldn't be in, likening it to dating a bad guy she knows she shouldn't be dating.

Earlier Naomi Osaka punched her ticket to the last eight for the second consecutive year in the tournament, thanks to a business-like victory over Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska.

Playing with a heavily-strapped right knee, Yastremska, who is working with Osaka's former coach Sascha Bajin, was no match for her Japanese opponent, as she fell 6-3 6-1 in 69 minutes.

The clash bizarrely ended on a foot fault called by Hawk Eye Live technology that has replaced line judges this tournament. The former world No.1 next squares off against an in-form Anett Kontaveit for a place in the semi-finals.

Kontaveit, the No.12 seed from Estonia, reached her fourth quarter-final from her last five events with a 6-3 6-3 success over Petra Kvitova's conqueror, Marie Bouzkova.

Tunisian Ons Jabeur entered her fourth quarter-final of the season with a swift 6-3 6-0 demolition of American qualifier Christina McHale to set up an intriguing showdown with Victoria Azarenka.