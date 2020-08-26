AAP Tennis

Osaka strolls into WTA quarter-finals

By AAP Newswire

Naomi Osaka - AAP

1 of 1

Naomi Osaka punched her ticket to the Western & Southern Open quarter-finals for the second consecutive year thanks to a business-like victory over Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska in New York on Tuesday.

Playing with a heavily-strapped right knee, Yastremska, who is working with Osaka's former coach Sascha Bajin, was no match for her Japanese opponent, as she fell 6-3 6-1 in 69 minutes.

A single break gave Osaka the opening set in just over half an hour and the two-time major champion kept up her momentum, breaking early in the season and doubling her advantage by dismantling the Yastremska serve again in game five.

With a fully-healed shoulder that had been troubling her since last October, the fourth-seeded Osaka fired eight aces to go with the 12 she unleashed in her first match, and saved all five break points she faced.

The former world No.1 next squares off against an in-form Anett Kontaveit for a place in the semi-finals.

"I think just continuing having a positive attitude," Osaka said of what pleased her the most about the match. "For me, this match is really different from my last match because she's a really talented player and I never know what's going to be a winner, so just keeping my emotions in check."

Earlier in the day, Kontaveit reached her fourth quarter-final from her last five events with a 6-3 6-3 success over Petra Kvitova's conqueror, Marie Bouzkova.

The Estonian has a 7-1 win-loss record since the resumption of the tennis tour, having reached the Palermo final earlier this month.

Latest articles

Opinion

Word Boy

I am playing Golf. But not as the game’s Scottish founding fathers intended for it to be played. After slating what I have referred to as a ‘pseudo sport’ for a solid five years, I recently succumbed to the plaid-panted...

Liam Nash
Opinion

More council transparency needed

I would like to congratulate Debra Barnes (The News, August 10). Ms Barnes has stated what many ratepayers are thinking about our city council and its ruling bureaucrats. Diaries, briefing notes in particular, of the senior staff of finance and...

Shepparton News
Opinion

Chasing yellowbelly is the go for spring

Wow, what a doozey of a week weather-wise! With spring knocking on the door, winter was not giving up without a fight. It wasn’t the best for going fishing but you can bet money on the fact that some people have braved the conditions to wet a line...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Aussie Millman, Dimitrov win in New York

Australian John Millman is through to the second round in New York while Grigor Dimitrov made a winning return to the court after his bout of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Djokovic out of doubles with neck pain

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from his scheduled doubles match at the Western & Southern Open in New York with neck pain.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Clijsters pulls out of US Open tune-up

Former world No.1 Kim Clijsters remains hopeful of playing in this month’s US Open but has had to withdraw from a warm-up event in New York due to injury.

AAP Newswire