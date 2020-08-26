Osaka strolls into WTA quarter-finals

Naomi Osaka punched her ticket to the Western & Southern Open quarter-finals for the second consecutive year thanks to a business-like victory over Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska in New York on Tuesday.

Playing with a heavily-strapped right knee, Yastremska, who is working with Osaka's former coach Sascha Bajin, was no match for her Japanese opponent, as she fell 6-3 6-1 in 69 minutes.

A single break gave Osaka the opening set in just over half an hour and the two-time major champion kept up her momentum, breaking early in the season and doubling her advantage by dismantling the Yastremska serve again in game five.

With a fully-healed shoulder that had been troubling her since last October, the fourth-seeded Osaka fired eight aces to go with the 12 she unleashed in her first match, and saved all five break points she faced.

The former world No.1 next squares off against an in-form Anett Kontaveit for a place in the semi-finals.

"I think just continuing having a positive attitude," Osaka said of what pleased her the most about the match. "For me, this match is really different from my last match because she's a really talented player and I never know what's going to be a winner, so just keeping my emotions in check."

Earlier in the day, Kontaveit reached her fourth quarter-final from her last five events with a 6-3 6-3 success over Petra Kvitova's conqueror, Marie Bouzkova.

The Estonian has a 7-1 win-loss record since the resumption of the tennis tour, having reached the Palermo final earlier this month.