Millman edged out by Isner in New York

By AAP Newswire

Millman - AAP

Australia's John Millman has been edged out of the Western and Southern Open in New York after going down 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5) to big-serving American John Isner.

In a second round clash that lasted over two-and-three-quarter hours, the giant world No.21 hurled down 35 aces against the Queenslander who held his serve throughout at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre.

Third-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev launched the defence of his title with a tidy 6-4 6-4 second round win over Marcos Giron.

The subdued atmosphere and empty stands were far removed from a year ago when Medvedev entertained a capacity crowd with a startling fight back in the US Open final against Rafael Nadal before falling to the Spaniard in five-sets.

Playing in the shadow of the massive Arthur Ashe Stadium that will be centre stage when the US Open gets underway next week, Medvedev delivered a workmanlike effort against the 101st ranked American on a Grandstand court, left empty by COVID-19 safety protocols.

Medvedev was rarely under pressure, saving all three break chances he faced while getting the one early break he needed in each set for an uncomplicated win.

The worldNo.5 will next take on Slovenian qualifier Aljaz Bedene, who was 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 winner over American Taylor Fritz.

In other early action, Canadian Milos Raonic blasted 23 aces in 6-3 7-5 victory over Briton Daniel Evans.

