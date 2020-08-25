Millman edged out by Isner in New York

5370537724001

Australia's John Millman has been edged out of the Western and Southern Open in New York after going down 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5) to big-serving American John Isner.

In a second round clash that lasted over two-and-three-quarter hours, the giant world No.21 hurled down 35 aces against the Queenslander who held his serve throughout at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre.