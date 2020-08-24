AAP Tennis

Djokovic out of doubles with neck pain

By AAP Newswire

World number one Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from his doubles match at the Western & Southern Open in New York, citing neck pain.

The top-seeded Serb was due to face American duo Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe, alongside his doubles partner and Davis Cup team-mate Filip Krajinovic.

Djokovic, who is a perfect 18-0 so far this season, is scheduled to commence his singles campaign at the tournament - relocated from Cincinnati to New York this year due to the coronavirus pandemic - on Monday against Lithuanian qualifier Ricardas Berankis.

The alternate team of Nikola Cacic and Dusan Lajovic will replace Djokovic and Krajinovic in the doubles draw.

