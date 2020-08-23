AAP Tennis

Andy Murray triumphs as ATP Tour resumes

By AAP Newswire

Andy Murray after beating Frances Tiafoe in New York. - AAP

Andy Murray battled his way to a hard-fought win over Frances Tiafoe on his first ATP Tour appearance since November.

Murray, competing in his 100th Masters 1000 event at the Western & Southern Open, overcame American wildcard Tiafoe 7-6 (8-6) 3-6 6-1.

The New York tournament is serving as a warm-up event for players ahead of the US Open, which begins on August 31.

And Murray, a former world No.1, had a sound work-out after being hit by hip problems before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sport.

The first set went with serve and the three-time grand slam winner had to save a break point in the 11th game.

Tiafoe was then on top in the tie-break, leading 5-2 before Murray fought back to level.

Murray saved a set-point at 5-6 and won the next two points to strike an advantage.

The second set followed a similar tight pattern until Tiafoe broke to make it 5-3 and served out to level the match.

But it proved a false dawn for the American as Murray called on all his renowned resilience.

The Scot dominated the third set and completed his win in two hours and 28 minutes to secure a last-32 date with Alexander Zverev.

"Physically, I thought I did pretty well," said Murray, who won Wimbledon twice and the US Open in 2012.

"I moved maybe better than what I expected to.

"My goal is to come in and my hip to be feeling good.

"That's what I wanted so I don't mind how much tennis I get to play, I know that will come the practice, the more matches I get but the concern for me is my hip going to be well enough."

The last ATP match played before the tour suspension was the Santiago final on March 1.

But Murray hadn't competed since Davis Cup in November, having missed the start of the 2020 season dealing with a pelvic injury.

