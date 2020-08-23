AAP Tennis

Wawrinka wins on clay in Prague

By AAP Newswire

Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland

1 of 1

Stan Wawrinka has won the Prague Challenger Tour event in his comeback from the coronavirus hiatus.

The 35-year-old winner of three grand slam singles titles including the 2015 French Open was taking part in his first second-tier tournament in over 10 years and beat Russia's Aslan Karatsev 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 in the final on clay on Saturday.

It was his first title since 2017.

"I'm really happy," Wawrinka said.

"It was the best match of the week and the level was good. The focus was there, I was serving well and I'm really happy to get the trophy today.

"It was nice to come back here ... especially after so many months away."

Wawrinka is skipping the US Open starting on August 31 and has his eyes of the Roland Garros clay, with the rescheduled French Open beginning on September 27.

