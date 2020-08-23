Wawrinka wins on clay in Prague

5370537724001

Stan Wawrinka has won the Prague Challenger Tour event in his comeback from the coronavirus hiatus.

The 35-year-old winner of three grand slam singles titles including the 2015 French Open was taking part in his first second-tier tournament in over 10 years and beat Russia's Aslan Karatsev 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 in the final on clay on Saturday.