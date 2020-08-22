AAP Tennis

Nishikori COVID-19 positive a second time

By AAP Newswire

Kei Nishikori - AAP

1 of 1

Kei Nishikori's hopes of playing at the US Open have faded further after the Japanese former world No.4 revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

The 30-year-old, a finalist at Flushing Meadows in 2014, withdrew from the Western & Southern Open hardcourt warm-up after his first positive test last week.

"Just a little update, I just took another COVID test and am still positive. I have very minimal symptoms and am staying in full isolation in Florida," Nishikori posted on social media late on Friday.

"The next test will be early next week at which time we will update you with more information."

Nishikori, who has been staying at the IMG Academy in Florida, has enjoyed his greatest grand slam success at the US Open, reaching the semi-finals in 2016 and 2018 in addition to his loss to Marin Cilic in the 2014 title decider.

The US Open starts on August 31 but a string of top players have withdrawn over fears of contracting coronavirus, which has infected more than 5.6 million people and killed 175,397 in the United States.

Defending champions Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu as well as Australian women's world No.1 Ashleigh Barty are among those who have decided not to travel to New York.

