AAP Tennis

Halep out of US Open due to COVID concerns

By AAP Newswire

Romania's Simona Halep - AAP

1 of 1

World No.2 Simona Halep has followed the lead of Australia's top ranked Ashleigh Barty by becoming the sixth player in the women's top 10 to withdraw from the US Open.

Romanian Halep said on Monday she would not travel to New York to take part in the major due to COVID-19 concerns.

"After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the U.S. Open," Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion, wrote on Twitter.

"I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe.

"I know the USTA and WTA have worked tirelessly to put on a safe event and I wish everyone there a successful tournament."

Halep, a two-time grand slam champion, has opted to stay in Europe.

Barty officially pulled out of the Flushing Meadows event late last month while defending champion and world No.6 Bianca Andreescu, fifth-ranked Elina Svitolina, world No.7 Kiki Bertens and eighth-ranked Swiss Belinda Bencic are among other high-profile absentees.

The US Open will commence on August 31.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Apple, Google drop Fortnite over payments

Apple and Google have removed popular video game Fortnite from their app stores over its developer’s new direct payment feature.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Singer Trini Lopez dies of virus at 83

Singer Trini Lopez, best remembered for hits such as If I Had A Hammer and I’m Comin’ Home, as well as acting in The Dirty Dozen, has died at 83.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Actor Dan Wyllie facing DV charges

Australian actor Dan Wyllie is facing two domestic violence-related charges over an alleged assault at a home in eastern Sydney.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Halep wins 21st WTA title at Prague Open

Simona Halep has defeated third-seeded Belgian Elise Mertens 6-2 7-5 to win the Prague Open final.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Serena, Venus set to clash at Top Seed

Sisters Serena and Venus Williams will meet in the next round of the WTA’s Top Seed Open after both registered victories on Tuesday.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Serena Williams ousted by world No.116

Former world No.1 Serena Williams has been ousted from the Top Seed Open by world No.116 Shelby Rogers.

AAP Newswire