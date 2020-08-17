Nishikori tests positive for COVID-19

5370537724001

Japan's Kei Nishikori has confirmed he's tested positive for COVID-19 while in Florida - just two weeks ahead of the US Open that begins in New York on August 31.

The 30-year-old former world No.4 has been staying at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and pulled out of the upcoming Western & Southern Open, a warm-up tournament for many before the grand slam.