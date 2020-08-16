AAP Tennis

Semi-finalist Bencic pulls out of US Open

By AAP Newswire

Bencic - AAP

1 of 1

Belinda Bencic is the latest top tennis player to pull out of the US Open, meaning three of the four female semi-finalists in 2019 will not be at the grand slam tournament this year.

Bencic wrote on social media on Saturday that she "made the difficult decision to skip the US swing in New York and will return to the tour starting in Rome next month."

The Italian Open, a clay-court tune-up for the French Open, begins on September. 14, the day after the US Open ends in New York.

Bencic, a 23-year-old from Switzerland, currently is ranked No. 8, so as of now, five of WTA's the top eight players have announced they won't play at Flushing Meadows amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes world No.1 Ashleigh Barty, No.5 Elina Svitolina, No.6 Bianca Andreescu - the reigning champion - and No.7 Kiki Bertens.

Bencic, Svitolina and Andreescu reached the final four at the US Open a year ago; the fourth semi-finalist, Serena Williams, has said she plans to participate when the tournament begins August 31.

Among the men who said they won't play at the US Open: 2019 champion Rafael Nadal, five-time champion Roger Federer (who is sidelined for the rest of this season after two operations on his right knee), 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka, Fabio Fognini, Gael Monfils and Nick Kyrgios.

Latest articles

AFL

Freo not bitter over controversial loss

Blues midfielder Jack Newnes booted a goal after the siren to lift his side to victory over Fremantle, but the umpires made a mistake in awarding him the kick.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Shaky Magpies have work to do: Buckley

Nathan Buckley says Collingwood are well aware of their deficiencies as they prepare to attack their push for AFL finals after a difficult few weeks.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Blues beat Freo with after-the-siren goal

Carlton midfielder Jack Newnes was the hero with the match-winning goal against Fremantle, but he should never have been allowed to kick it.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Ferro is first WTA champion in five months

Fiona Ferro has won the Palermo Open after beating fourth-seeded Estonian Anett Kontaveit in straight sets.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Serena, Venus set to clash at Top Seed

Sisters Serena and Venus Williams will meet in the next round of the WTA’s Top Seed Open after both registered victories on Tuesday.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Serena Williams ousted by world No.116

Former world No.1 Serena Williams has been ousted from the Top Seed Open by world No.116 Shelby Rogers.

AAP Newswire