Halep wins 21st WTA title at Prague Open

World No.2 Simona Halep has defeated third-seeded Belgian Elise Mertens 6-2 7-5 in the Prague Open final on Sunday to claim her 21st WTA title.

The top-seeded Romanian broke Mertens for a 6-5 lead in the final set before converting her first match point to win her second title this year after the Dubai Championships in February.

It was the eighth title on clay for Halep, the first since she won the 2018 French Open.

Among the active players, only Serena Williams with 13 and her sister Venus with nine, won more titles on clay.

The No. 23-ranked Mertens jumped to a 2-0 lead in the opening set before Halep took charge, taking six straight games.

Halep improved her record against her Belgian opponent to 4-1 at WTA tournaments.

After the final, Halep said she would decide on Monday if she is ready to play at the forthcoming US Open.

The Prague Open is the second European tournament since the WTA season restarted last week with the Palermo Open amid the coronavirus pandemic, with strict health protocols in place and no fans in the stands and no media except a television broadcaster.

The players were isolated on one floor of a Prague hotel that was completely booked by tournament organisers.

