AAP Tennis

Brady beats Gauff to reach first WTA final

By AAP Newswire

Brady - AAP

1 of 1

Jennifer Brady has reached the first WTA final of her career by using a power-based game to beat 16-year-old Coco Gauff 6-2 6-4 at the Top Seed Open.

Brady, 25, will face Jil Teichmann, a 23-year-old left-hander from Switzerland, in Sunday's title match.

Neither finalist has dropped a set at the hard-court tune-up for the US Open, which starts on August 31 in New York.

Brady has lost just 17 games through four matches and was broken only once - by Gauff.

Teichmann reached the third final of her career - and first on a hard court - by eliminating Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-2 in the day's opening semi-final.

The 116th-ranked Rogers, who is from South Carolina, was coming off a quarter-final upset of Serena Williams on Friday.

Both of Teichmann's previous WTA titles came on clay in 2019, at Palermo, Italy, and Prague.

Latest articles

Virus updates

One new COVID-19 case reported for Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has reported another new COVID-19 case, taking the region’s total of active cases to 18. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the new case was linked to a known outbreak. Of the active cases: Seven of the active...

Madi Chwasta
News

Aquamoves gets deep clean following positive COVID-19 case

A deep clean of Aquamoves has been completed after a staff member tested positive to COVID-19 during the week. Greater Shepparton City Council has also confirmed people who attended Aquamoves on August 4 and 5 were not considered at risk, based on...

Shepparton News
News

Police investigate Kialla armed robbery

A Shepparton man received minor injuries during an armed robbery in Kialla on Friday morning. Police from Shepparton’s Crime Investigation Unit are investigating the incident which they believe to have occurred in the Kialla area at around 6.30am on...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Ferro is first WTA champion in five months

Fiona Ferro has won the Palermo Open after beating fourth-seeded Estonian Anett Kontaveit in straight sets.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Serena, Venus set to clash at Top Seed

Sisters Serena and Venus Williams will meet in the next round of the WTA’s Top Seed Open after both registered victories on Tuesday.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Serena Williams ousted by world No.116

Former world No.1 Serena Williams has been ousted from the Top Seed Open by world No.116 Shelby Rogers.

AAP Newswire