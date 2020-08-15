AAP Tennis

Halep finds groove to reach Prague semis

By AAP Newswire

Halep - AAP

1 of 1

Simona Halep said she was slowly returning to her best form following the COVID-19 hiatus as she cruised past Poland's Magdalena Frech 6-2 6-0 to reach the Prague Open semi-finals.

World No.2 Halep made a rusty start to the clay court tournament and needed three sets to win each of her first two matches against Polona Hercog and Barbora Krejcikova.

But the 28-year-old showed no signs of rust as she dominated the last seven games against 174th-ranked Frech to seal the victory in style.

"I felt better on court today. The fact that she was not hitting very strong meant that I had time to play my game, to be more aggressive," Halep told reporters.

"I did better than previous days. But those days helped me to find the rhythm and the energy on court. I recovered well... I moved better, was more aggressive... that helped me to finish the points, to get the confidence back.

"Even if I'm not yet at my highest level, I'm improving, which is good. I'm happy about it... I don't feel insecure on court. I feel that my game is going to be there soon. I just have to work a little bit more."

Two-times grand slam champion Halep next takes on compatriot Irina-Camelia Begu or Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Begu had won the opening set of her match against Tormo when rain suspended play.

Earlier, third seed Elise Mertens reached the last-four by beating Canadian wildcard Eugenie Bouchard 6-4 1-6 6-4.

She next plays Kristyna Pliskova, who advanced after Ana Bogdan retired due to an injury while leading 5-2 in the first set of their quarter-final.

Latest articles

Rugby

Eels face rough race for top two in NRL

Parramatta were the early pace setters in the NRL but they now face a tough race to secure a home ground advantage in the first week of the finals.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

McGregor sees Dragons shining ahead

Paul McGregor insists the right people will be at St George Illawarra to turn them into a success once they get a healthy and available NRL roster again.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Managing NRL load easier for Panthers

Penrith coach Ivan Cleary is adamant there is still improvement in his NRL side despite their ninth-straight win on Friday.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Ferro is first WTA champion in five months

Fiona Ferro has won the Palermo Open after beating fourth-seeded Estonian Anett Kontaveit in straight sets.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Serena, Venus set to clash at Top Seed

Sisters Serena and Venus Williams will meet in the next round of the WTA’s Top Seed Open after both registered victories on Tuesday.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Andreescu won’t defend US Open title

Reigning US Open women’s singles champion Bianca Andreescu will not defend her title at Flushing Meadows.

AAP Newswire