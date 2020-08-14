AAP Tennis

Champion Andreescu withdraws from US Open

By AAP Newswire

Bianca Andreescu - AAP

1 of 1

Reigning champion Bianca Andreescu has become the latest big name to withdraw from the US Open.

The 20-year-old Canadian beat Serena Williams in straight sets in last year's final, earning her maiden grand slam triumph.

However, she said the coronavirus pandemic has impacted on her ability to sufficiently prepare for the tournament and therefore has elected to stay away.

Writing on Instagram, Andreescu said: "After many discussions with those closest to me, I have made the difficult decision not to return to New York this year.

"I have taken this step in order to focus on my match fitness and ensure that I return ready to play at my highest level.

"The US Open victory last year has been the high point of my career thus far and I will miss not being there.

"However, I realise that the unforeseen challenges, including the Covid pandemic, have compromised my ability to prepare and compete to the degree necessary to play at my highest level."

Andreescu joins men's champion Rafael Nadal in withdrawing from the tournament and also Australian world No.1 Ashleigh Barty.

