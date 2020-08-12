AAP Tennis

Serena, Venus set to clash at Top Seed

By AAP Newswire

Serena Williams returns a shot - AAP

1 of 1

Serena Williams returned to action for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak upended the tennis calendar, defeating Bernarda Pera to set up a second-round clash with sister Venus.

The top seed will face Venus at the Top Seed Open in Lexington after her unseeded sister beat former world No.1 Victoria Azarenka 6-3 6-2 in her first-round match on Tuesday.

Serena made a wobbly start in the first set against fellow American Pera but quickly found her footing, firing off seven aces and saving 11 of 13 break points to win 4-6 6-4 6-1, later telling reporters she was pleased with her competitiveness.

"It's good just in general because I haven't played. A lot of players have been playing - little things and little matches and playing against other players - but I've only been training so this was really good for me," said Serena, who has also committed to playing in the August 31-September 13 US Open.

The Top Seed Open, the first WTA Tour tournament in the US since the COVID-19 outbreak halted play, provided a taste of what is to come for the 38-year-old American as she bids for a record-equalling 24th grand slam title in Flushing Meadows, with empty, silent stands taking the place of roaring crowds.

"I've been through so many things in my career so this was totally different," said Serena, who devoted a lot of her time off to deepening her faith through bible study.

"Being in New York will be a little different because there's this massive stadium," she added.

American teenage phenomenon Coco Gauff also progressed by beating compatriot Caroline Dolehide in straight sets, setting up a clash with 22-year-old second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Latest articles

Sport

GVHA cancels season

Hockey has become the latest sport to cancel its season due to COVID-19. Goulburn Valley Hockey Association, which suspended its junior season after round three, formally ended its season on Monday night at an executive meeting, citing the stage...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Cricket Shepparton season update

An annual general meeting on August 24 will be pivotal to shaping the 2020-21 Cricket Shepparton season. With community sport banned until at least September 17 under the Victorian Government’s stage three coronavirus restrictions, beginning...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Mitchell hits ground running as she guns for a third Olympics

Victoria Mitchell is easily considered the fastest woman in Benalla. But it is not every day a nine-month-old baby is racking up the same speeds as a two-time Olympian. Setting off every morning for a 10 km run around Benalla, Mitchell is...

Meg Saultry

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Ferro is first WTA champion in five months

Fiona Ferro has won the Palermo Open after beating fourth-seeded Estonian Anett Kontaveit in straight sets.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Nadal backs US Open despite withdrawals

Rafael Nadal says this year’s US Open champion will still feel like a grand slam winner despite several top players withdrawing from the tournament.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Bertens the latest big name out of US Open

Kiki Bertens, the Dutch world No.7, has joined a growing list of players to withdraw from this month’s US Open.

AAP Newswire