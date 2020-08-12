Konta in good spirits day after scare

5370537724001

Britain's Johanna Konta appeared to be in good spirits on Tuesday, posting an upbeat note on social media the day after suffering heart palpitations during her 6-4 6-4 loss to Czech Marie Bouzkova at the Top Seed Open.

The world No.15 needed medical attention just minutes into her opening round match in Lexington, Kentucky, on Monday, before she was able to continue playing.