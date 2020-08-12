AAP Tennis

Halep makes second round of Prague Open

By AAP Newswire

Romania's Simona Halep

Top-seeded Simona Halep has had to fight hard to advance to the second round of the Prague Open, beating unseeded Polana Hercog 6-1 1-6 7-6 (6-3).

It was the first competitive match for Halep since she won the Dubai Championships in February for her 20th career WTA title.

Before the Wimbledon champion recovered from a foot injury she sustained in Dubai, the coronavirus pandemic forced a five-month break.

The Romanian dropped her serve six times and double-faulted eight times before prevailing in a tiebreaker.

She will face next Czech wild card Barbora Krejcikova.

Second-seeded Petra Martic, who reached the semifinals in Palermo last week, overcame Varvara Gracheva 7-6 (6-2) 6-3 to face Kristyna Pliskova in the second round.

Third-seeded Elise Mertens recovered from a second set scare to beat Jasmine Paolini 7-5 4-6 6-3.

Fifth-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova was upset by Lesia Tsurenko 6-2 6-4, sixth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova was knocked out by Arantxa Rus 7-5 6-2 and Irina-Camelia Begu dispatched ninth-seeded Anastasia Sevastova 6-2 6-2.

The second European tournament in the WTA's restart amid the pandemic is following even stricter health protocols than the Palermo Open last week.

