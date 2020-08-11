AAP Tennis

Konta out, Sabalenka fights in WTA tourney

By AAP Newswire

Johanna Konta - AAP

World No.15 Johanna Konta has been ousted from the Top Seed Open, as the WTA Tour returned to the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sport in March.

Konta was beaten 6-4 6-4 by the Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova before only a sprinkling of officials around centre court without fans on Monday.

"The beginning felt like practice because my coach was clapping at some point," said Bouzkova, after eliminating the tournament's No. 3 seed.

"But that quiet was a little bit weird."

World No.11 Aryna Sabalenka had to fend off Madison Brengle 6-1 6-7 (7-5) 6-2 to advance.

Sabalenka, who defeated two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in Doha in February, fired off eight aces and saved 11 of 15 break points in the win over the American.

Serena Williams is expected to return to competition for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak on Tuesday with a first-round clash against fellow American Bernarda Pera.

Her sister Venus, a seven-times Grand Slam winner, will face off against two-time Australian Open champ Victoria Azarenka.

American teens Amanda Anisimova and Coco Gauff are also playing on Tuesday.

Gauff, who rocketed to fame after defeating Venus Williams at last year's Wimbledon, plays Caroline Dolehide while Anisimova faces compatriot Catherine Bellis.

The Cincinnati Masters is scheduled to be played at Flushing Meadows, New York from next week, followed by the US Open, also at its usual Flushing Meadows home, from August 31-September 13.

