Ferro upsets Kontaveit at Palermo Open

Fiona Ferro has claimed the Palermo Open title after beating Estonian fourth seed Anett Kontaveit in straight sets on Sunday.

The world No.53 from France upset world No.22 Kontaveit 6-2 7-5 to seal her second career singles crown.

Kontaveit, who reached the Australian Open quarter-finals earlier this year, struggled to find any consistency and lost the first set comfortably.

Ferro broke her in the first game and saved two break points in the second to take control.

Kontaveit regained her composure in the second set only to fall apart at the end.

She was serving for the set at 5-3 but was broken twice to hand Ferro the initiative and the 23-year-old Frenchwoman clinched the title with her second match point.

