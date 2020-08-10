AAP Tennis

Aussie Popyrin withdraws from US Open

By AAP Newswire

Big-serving Aussie Alexei Popyrin has withdrawn from the US Open, allowing 2012 champion Andy Murray to move into the main draw.

Popyrin, who is ranked 103rd in the world, joins fellow Australians Ashleigh Barty and Nick Kyrgios as players who are skipping the grand slam, which is scheduled to be played without spectators amid the coronavirus pandemic in from August 31.

That withdrawal means Murray can relinquish the wild-card invitation he received from the US Tennis Association, which now will be given to American Mitchell Krueger.

