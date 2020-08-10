AAP Tennis

Halep still unsure about playing US Open

World No.2 Simona Halep will take the final decision on her participation in the US Open after playing this week's WTA Tour event in Prague, the Romanian said on Sunday.

Women's world No.1 Ashleigh Barty has opted against travelling to New York to play the hardcourt Grand Slam amid the COVID-19 pandemic, making the 28-year-old Halep the top draw at this year's event.

"I will decide after this tournament for sure," Halep told Reuters by telephone, adding that the conditions are "tough" in the US

"I need to get a feeling, I need to see what changes they (the U.S. Open organisers) are gonna make with travelling and stuff.

"And then I will be able to decide, take the final decision."

Besides Barty, the women's draw has also lost other top-10 players in No.5 Elina Svitolina and seventh-ranked Kiki Bertens due to their concerns about the pandemic.

The United States has over 5 million cases of COVID-19 and almost 162,000 people have died.

Concerns remain whether players would face mandatory quarantine if they travel to Europe from the US for clay-court events in September.

Organisers USTA are creating a bio-secure 'bubble' in New York with tough protocols to hold the tournament from August 31 without spectators.

"I know it's very strict, it's a little bit stressful in my opinion," Halep said.

"But they need those rules for the security, the health is most important, they have to take care of everyone. It's tough for everybody to travel these days. But everyone can take their own decision and they know their priority.

"My priority is my health, the mental part and I don't want to stress myself for anything. My final decision, when I take it, will be based on these."

