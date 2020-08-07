AAP Tennis

Clijsters, Murray get US Open wildcards

By AAP Newswire

Clijsters - AAP

1 of 1

Former US Open champions Kim Clijsters and Andy Murray have received wildcard invitations for this month's grand slam event.

The US Tennis Association gave all of its other wild cards for singles play to Americans.

Clijsters is a four-time major champion and former No.1 who came out of retirement this year after already being elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The US Open - which she won in 2005, 2009 and 2010 - would mark the 37-year-old Belgian's first grand slam appearance since a second-round loss at Flushing Meadows in 2012.

Murray, 33, who also has been ranked No.1, won the first of his three majors at the 2012 US Open.

He is working his way back from two hip operations and has not played in an official event since the Davis Cup last November.

The WTA and ATP tours were suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The women's tour resumed this week in Palermo, Italy; the first men's tournament is later this month.

The US Open is scheduled to start August 31 without spectators.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Unilever Tatura worker tests positive for COVID-19

Unilever has confirmed an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at its Tatura factory. A Unilever spokesperson said the company had not verified any close contacts, and had closed the factory for a deep clean. “We can confirm that an employee...

Madi Chwasta
News

More cameras to target Shepparton’s crime hotspots

Shepparton’s crime hotspots will now be monitored by 23 new safety cameras. Works to install the fixed wireless IP cameras at 10 locations throughout Shepparton began in May, as part of Stage Two Safer City Camera Network, and are now complete. The...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton paediatrician helps disadvantaged kids around the world

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Nadal backs US Open despite withdrawals

Rafael Nadal says this year’s US Open champion will still feel like a grand slam winner despite several top players withdrawing from the tournament.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

More will follow Barty out of Open: Murray

Former world No.1 Andy Murray expects more top names to follow women’s world No.1 Ashleigh Barty in pulling out of the US Open.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

US Open reduces winners’ prize money

The winners of the men’s and women’s final of the US Open will receive less money this year but first-round successes will earn players more than last year.

AAP Newswire