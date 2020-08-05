AAP Tennis

Nadal to skip US Open amid virus concerns

By AAP Newswire

Rafael Nadal - AAP

1 of 1

World No.2 Rafa Nadal has confirmed he will not defend his US Open crown this year at Flushing Meadows as organisers released the singles entry list for the grand slam.

Spain's Nadal had said in June that he had reservations about travelling to the Us amid the COVID-19 pandemic and he joins women's world No.1 Australian Ash Barty in skipping the tournament due to COVID-19 concerns.

"After many thoughts I have decided not to play this year's U.S. Open," Nadal said on Twitter.

"The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don't have control of it.

"We know that the reduced tennis calendar is barbaric this year after 4 months stopped with no play, I understand and thank (everyone) for the efforts they are putting in to make it happen. We have just seen the announcement of Madrid not being played this year.

"This is a decision I never wanted to take but I have decided to follow my heart this time and for the time being I rather not travel."

The Madrid Open, which was scheduled to take place from September 12-20, was cancelled on Tuesday due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Spanish capital.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic, a three-time champion in New York, headlines the men's list along with last year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev and other top 10 players including Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.

Nine of the top 10 women's players, including 23-times grand slam champion Serena Williams and holder Bianca Andreescu, are on the entry list along with 2018 champion Naomi Osaka.

As many as 13 grand slam champions are in the women's draw including Romania's Simona Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion and 2018 French Open winner and this year's Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Organisers said the seedings would be announced closer to the start of the tournament which is scheduled for August 31.

Latest articles

National

Melbourne lockdown retail review demand

Victoria’s stage four, six-week coronavirus restrictions should be reviewed in an effort to stem the devastation of the retail sector, Wesfarmers says.

AAP Newswire
National

Victorians want more public housing: poll

More than three quarters of Victorians support building more homes for people on low incomes and those who are homeless, according to a new poll.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney schools reopen after virus cases

A number of students and teachers are in self-isolation after three pupils tested positive for the coronavirus at two southwest Sydney schools.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

More will follow Barty out of Open: Murray

Former world No.1 Andy Murray expects more top names to follow women’s world No.1 Ashleigh Barty in pulling out of the US Open.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

WTA Tour resumes after virus pause

The women’s top professional tennis tour is back under way in earnest after the WTA event in Palermo held its first round.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Quarantine uncertainty for tennis stars

Former world No.1 Andy Murray says quarantine issues have the potential to derail French Open preparations for players returning from the US Open.

AAP Newswire