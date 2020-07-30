Djokovic, Nadal, Serena enter Open tune-up

5370537724001

Former champions Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Serena Williams have all entered next month's Western & Southern Open in New York, which will serve as a tune-up for the US Open, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

Six-time US Open champion Williams is the highest-profile player in the women's draw, which is missing Australia's world No.1 Ashleigh Barty and world No.2 Simona Halep.