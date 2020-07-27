Britons Murray, Konta set to play US Open

Andy Murray and Johanna Konta are both planning to play at the US Open if it goes ahead as planned in New York next month.

The ATP and WTA Tours have been on hold because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Murray and Konta will be taking part in the Battle of the Brits Team Tennis event next week at the Lawn Tennis Association's National Tennis Centre in Roehampton.

Former men's world No.1 Murray, US Open champion in 2012, is to play in the doubles as he steps up his own rehabilitation.

The Scot remains focused on the showpiece hard-court Grand Slam event at Flushing Meadows which is scheduled to start on August 31.

Asked if he was expecting the event to go ahead, Murray replied: "Yeah. As it stands. We have to try and prepare that way, we were saying four or five weeks ago, you know, we were pretty sceptical about it but mentally at some stage you need to start preparing and planning for that."

Murray, 33, continued in the Metro: "My training this week, for example, during the event next week, I'm planning to try and be there in shape for the US Open.

"If it wasn't happening my schedule for practising, my rehab would all be a bit different. So yeah, mentally I'm planning for it to go ahead."

Murray revealed there had been some scepticism over the event a few weeks ago, and while still somewhat "apprehensive", he hopes tennis can follow other sports back into action.

Murray suggested he would probably try to compete at the ATP Western & Southern Open, which has been switched to Flushing Meadows as a warm-up event ahead of the US Open.

British women's number one Konta, meanwhile, also indicated she would head to New York.

"To be honest, we haven't had any (WTA player council) meetings for a few weeks now, but everything is pointing in the direction that it is going to go ahead," the 29-year-old said.

"They have been quite vocal that they are pushing forwards. Just basing my opinion on all the information that is there, I think it probably will."