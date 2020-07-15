Aust Open semi-finalist Pouille set for op

AAP Tennis

Former Australian Open semi-finalist Lucas Pouille will have surgery on his right elbow and miss the return of the tennis season when it resumes in August.

The 26-year-old Frenchman said Tuesday on Twitter that he would have the operation in Paris this month.

"After new medical exams, it appeared it was the best solution in order to finally be able to play pain-free," Pouille's post said.

"I still hope to play before the end of the season."

Pouille was a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park last year and reached the quarter-finals at both Wimbledon and the US Open in 2016, when he received the ATP Most Improved Player award.

The right-hander currently is ranked 58th. He hasn't played at all in 2020, including missing the Australian Open.

The professional tours have been suspended since March because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

