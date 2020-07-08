AAP Tennis

Djokovic accuses critics of ‘witch-hunt’

By AAP Newswire

Novak Djokovic - AAP

1 of 1

Novak Djokovic has accused critics of subjecting him to a "witch-hunt" after his regional Adria Tour tennis event ended in a novel coronavirus fiasco and said he was still uncertain whether he would play at the August 31-September 13 US Open.

Images and videos of the players hugging at the net, playing basketball together and partying at the tournament were posted on social media.

World No.1 Djokovic, fellow Serb Viktor Troicki, Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Croatian Borna Coric all tested positive for the virus and the event had to be called off.

Djokovic, who tested positive for COVID-19 after the Adria Tour's second leg in Croatia, pulled no punches in slamming his peers and pundits who said he was irresponsible to stage the event amid the pandemic.

"I can only see criticism lately and much of it is malicious," Djokovic told Wednesday's issue of Serbia's daily Sportski Zurnal.

"It's obviously more than just criticism, it's like an agenda and a witch-hunt are on. Someone has to take the fall, a big name.

"I still haven't decided whether I will play in the US Open, the upsurge in registered COVID-19 cases in the United Staes and New York in particular are not playing into the event's hands," added Djokovic who was back in training on Tuesday with Troicki.

Djokovic tested negative after the second test he took last week and, having conceded after the failed tournament that it came to soon, he reiterated that he had acted in good faith.

"My intention was pure, I was whole-heartedly committed to organising a humanitarian event to help players and tennis federations in the (Balkan) region," he said.

"We complied with all the laws and regulations. But we've learned our lessons and some things could have probably been done in a different way."

The first leg in Belgrade held on June 13 and 14 with no social distancing rules in place drew a sell-out 4,000 crowd and as many fans turned up in Zadar's Visnjik tennis complex with a capacity of 9,000 a week later.

Fans in Zadar were ordered by the Croatian government to stay two metres apart but the final, due to feature Djokovic and Russian Andrey Rublev, was called off after Dimitrov tested positive for the virus.

Latest articles

News

Tank’s new look at The Aussie

Ten out of ten for Tank. That’s a big accolade for any bloke in a beanie and a hi-vis jacket. But The Aussie hotel’s Paul Tsorbaris means every word when he sings the praises of the Shepparton artist who has been busy brightening up the walls of the...

John Lewis
News

MOVE construction date moves closer

The second major museum construction for Greater Shepparton is about see shovels hitting the dirt at the Museum of Vehicle Evolution. The building at Emerald Bank, Kialla, will have a $5.35 million expansion at the rear plus a new facade and...

James Bennett
News

Wellmans celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

Although they will be mainly confined to “barracks”, Jean and Keith Wellman will find a way to pop a bottle of sparkling to mark a marriage milestone when the Mooroopna great-grandparents celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary today. According to...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Melbourne to keep Australian Open: Tiley

The alarming spike of coronavirus infections in Melbourne hasn’t impacted plans for the 2021 Australian Open, according to tournament boss Craig Tiley.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

French Open to fill 60 per cent of seats

About 60 per cent of fans will be able to watch this year’s delayed French Open at Roland Garros despite the coronavirus pandemic, organisers say.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Tiafoe leaves US comp with coronavirus

American ace Frances Tiafoe has tested positive for coronavirus after struggling to play and feeling dizzy at an exhibition tournament in Atlanta.

AAP Newswire