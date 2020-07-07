ATP unveils new revised rankings system

5370537724001

A revised system for calculating the men's world rankings when the tennis season resumes in August following a five-month stoppage due to the COVID-19 pandemic was unveiled by the ATP on Monday.

The rankings, a determining factor in a players' ability to enter events and receive seedings, traditionally operate on a "Best 18" results basis over 52 weeks but will now cover a 22-month period from March 2019 through December 2020.