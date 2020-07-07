AAP Tennis

Federer eyes Olympics after two knee ops

By AAP Newswire

Federer - AAP

1 of 1

Roger Federer is already focusing on the 2021 season, including the postponed Tokyo Olympics, as he recovers from two knee surgeries.

Federer said on Monday he is not yet able to play top-level tennis but is on the mend.

"I feel much better again," Federer said when taking questions from fans online. "I'm not at the level where I can play (tennis) fully yet."

Federer has won 20 grand slam singles titles, but has never won an Olympic gold medal in singles.

"The goal is really that I'm ready for next year," Federer said.

The Olympic final is scheduled for August 1, 2021, one week before Federer - who took doubles gold with Swiss teammate Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Beijing Games - turns 40.

Federer revealed last month he had "an additional quick arthroscopic procedure" on his right knee some weeks earlier.

The setback in rehabilitation from an initial knee surgery in February has not yet cost Federer any tournament play because the sport has been shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

It is due to resume next month.

Federer was speaking in Zurich on what should have been the start of the second week of Wimbledon, a tournament he has won eight times.

He recalled his fourth-round win in 2001 over defending champion Pete Sampras as perhaps the most significant match that helped define his career.

"I felt like if I can beat Pete Sampras at Wimbledon I can beat anyone anywhere," Federer said in response to a fan's question.

Though he did not win the 2001 tournament, Federer eventually surpassed the record seven men's titles held by Sampras and William Renshaw, whose victories were in the 1880s.

Latest articles

Sport

Tat Chat | Hill Top Golf

HILL TOP GOLF The course may have been damp after recent rains and set to its maximum length, but Matt Miller was undeterred and went around in 69 strokes for a nett 71. Brilliant as that was, it was not enough to win the GMCU Monthly Medal as Ray...

Aydin Payne
Sport

AFL exports | Local exports lead Dogs to big win

A trio of Goulburn Valley exports have led the the Western Bulldogs to a resounding victory at the weekend. Mooroopna’s Laitham Vandermeer, Seymour’s Josh Schache and Kialla’s Alex Keath were influential in the Bulldogs’ 49-point demolition...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Picola District league sets sights on junior competition

Picola District Football Netball League is working towards getting a junior competition up and running for this year. A proposed start date for junior football and netball competitions has been pencilled in for July 18. The region’s northern-based...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Melbourne to keep Australian Open: Tiley

The alarming spike of coronavirus infections in Melbourne hasn’t impacted plans for the 2021 Australian Open, according to tournament boss Craig Tiley.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

French Open to fill 60 per cent of seats

About 60 per cent of fans will be able to watch this year’s delayed French Open at Roland Garros despite the coronavirus pandemic, organisers say.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Tiafoe leaves US comp with coronavirus

American ace Frances Tiafoe has tested positive for coronavirus after struggling to play and feeling dizzy at an exhibition tournament in Atlanta.

AAP Newswire