AAP Tennis

Tiafoe leaves US comp with coronavirus

By AAP Newswire

Frances Tiafoe - AAP

1 of 1

Frances Tiafoe has tested positive for COVID-19 and been forced to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup exhibition tournament in Atlanta.

Tiafoe played in the first session on Friday and beat Sam Querrey in straight sets at the event in which the top eight American players are participating.

The 22-year-old Tiafoe had said after the match that he struggled to play in the heat and felt dizzy.

"Unfortunately, I tested positive late Friday for Covid-19 and have to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup special event in Atlanta this weekend," Tiafoe said on Twitter.

"Over the past two months, I have been training in Florida and tested negative there as recently as a week ago.

"I am scheduled to have a second test early next week, but have already begun the quarantine protocol as advised by the medical staff here in Atlanta."

Event director Eddie Gonzalez said Tiafoe was tested on arrival in Atlanta and that the American had passed daily temperature tests.

"Following his match, he was showing symptoms and was re-tested and tested positive," Gonzalez said in a statement.

"Tiafoe has left the event site and will not participate in the remainder of the event.

"Upon learning this information, we immediately began deep cleaning and sanitizing the event site, and enacted protocols in place for contact tracing and alerting individuals who may have been exposed."

Christopher Eubanks will take Tiafoe's place for the final two days.

Although the number of spectators allowed was limited due to social distancing protocols, hundreds were in attendance on Friday.

Novak Djokovic was criticised last month for hosting the Adria Tour in Serbia and Croatia after the world number one and three other players -- Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki -- tested positive.

Djokovic and his wife Jelena have since tested negative for COVID-19.

Latest articles

News

Community COVID-19 testing finishes, as virus no longer active in Greater Shepparton

Goulburn Valley Health has stopped COVID-19 community testing, after the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services reported there were no longer any active cases of the virus in Greater Shepparton. But chief executive Matt Sharp warned the...

Madi Chwasta
News

The road back: how tourism will recover in a post crisis world

ECHUCA-Moama is moving closer to being open for business. NSW will further relax restrictions today, allowing holidays to be taken across the state.

Andrew Johnston
News

Up to 20 people in homes and overnight stays allowed from June 1

Locals will be allowed a total of 20 people in their homes and overnight stays in tourism accommodation will be back on the cards from June 1, Premier Daniel Andrews announced today. The loosening of restrictions will come into effect from 11.59pm...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

French Open to fill 60 per cent of seats

About 60 per cent of fans will be able to watch this year’s delayed French Open at Roland Garros despite the coronavirus pandemic, organisers say.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Melbourne to keep Australian Open: Tiley

The alarming spike of coronavirus infections in Melbourne hasn’t impacted plans for the 2021 Australian Open, according to tournament boss Craig Tiley.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Djokovic, wife test negative for COVID-19

World No.1 Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena have tested negative for the coronavirus, 10 days after announcing they had contracted the disease.

AAP Newswire