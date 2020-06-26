AAP Tennis

COVID scare for Goran Ivanisevic

By AAP Newswire

Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic - AAP

1 of 1

World No.1 Novak Djokovic's coach, former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic, has confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Croatian, who triumphed at the All England Club in 2001, had come out in defence of the Serbian over his organisation of the ill-fated Adria Tour.

The event had to be cancelled after one of the participants, Grigor Dimitrov, confirmed he had tested positive.

Ivanisevic defended Djokovic, who has also since tested positive, telling the New York Times everyone attacking the 33-year-old was "smart now" but that the event had been given government approval.

Now the 48-year-old coach has tested positive too, confirming the news on Instagram.

Ivanisevic wrote: "Unfortunately after two negative tests in the last 10 days, I have just found out I have tested positive for COVID-19. I feel good and don't have any symptoms."

The event, which took place in front of crowds with little evidence of social-distancing, was criticised by other players.

Australian Nick Kyrgios called the decision to stage the event "boneheaded" while British No.1 Dan Evans described it as "a poor example to set".

Djokovic said earlier this week: "I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm.

"Everything the organisers and I did the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions.

"We believed the tournament met all health protocols and the health of our region seemed in good conditions to finally unite people for philanthropic reasons.

"We were wrong and it was too soon. I can't express enough how sorry I am for this and every case of infection."

Latest articles

Entertainment

Dixie Chicks drop ‘dixie’ from name

US country music band The Dixie Chicks will now be known as The Chicks, telling fans: “We want to meet this moment.“

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Gone With the Wind returns with ‘context’

A video streaming service has returned classic film Gone with the Wind to its catalogue with additional videos discussing its historical context.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Mixed reception to arts sector rescue plan

Grants and loans totalling $250 million will be available to the arts sector to help it recover from the coronavirus but Labor says more debt isn’t the answer.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

Tennis Australia announces pro series

Tennis Australia’s new domestic pro series gets under way in Sydney on Saturday with strict biosecurity measures in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

‘Big Three’ great for tennis: Djokovic

Novak Djokovic says his rivalry with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal is really good for tennis in general and also for the upcoming generations.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Djokovic event prompts further criticism

Three players have now tested positive for COVID-19 after being involved in Novak Djokovic’s Adria Tour exhibition event.

AAP Newswire