AAP Tennis

Murray keen to play at highest level again

By AAP Newswire

Tennis player Andy Murray - AAP

Former world No.1 Andy Murray has taken defeat to Kyle Edmund at the 'Battle of the Brits' event in his stride and believes he is on the right path to return to the highest level of tennis after a seven-month layoff due to hip problems.

The three-time grand slam champion beat Liam Broady on Tuesday in the charity tournament in his first competitive match since the Davis Cup Finals in November, before losing 6-7(2) 7-6(5) 10-5 to Edmund on Wednesday.

"To be honest, I am not bothered about the results of the match, after a match like that I hope my hip is OK, and I pull up well from it," Murray said.

The week-long event, organised by Murray's brother Jamie, is being played behind closed doors with strict health protocols in place.

"I know if my hip is good, my tennis will only improve and get better over the next few months. If I can get consistent practice," Murray said.

"The hip feels good. If I play like that and do a few things better, sharpen up a couple of things, I will play high-level tennis."

This year's US Open is scheduled to begin on August 25, with the French Open slated for a start of September 20.

