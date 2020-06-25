Murray keen to play at highest level again

5370537724001

Former world No.1 Andy Murray has taken defeat to Kyle Edmund at the 'Battle of the Brits' event in his stride and believes he is on the right path to return to the highest level of tennis after a seven-month layoff due to hip problems.

The three-time grand slam champion beat Liam Broady on Tuesday in the charity tournament in his first competitive match since the Davis Cup Finals in November, before losing 6-7(2) 7-6(5) 10-5 to Edmund on Wednesday.