AAP Tennis

Alcott prompts US Open wheelchair backflip

By AAP Newswire

Dylan Alcott - AAP

1 of 1

Dylan Alcott's savage spray had the desired effect with US Open organisers backflipping to reinstate wheelchair tennis at this year's coronavirus-compromised grand slam event.

The United States Tennis Association's announcement comes five days after the national governing body said it was rethinking their decision and that it could have better communicated with wheelchair athletes.

"The decision was made following multiple virtual meetings with a group of wheelchair athletes and the International Tennis Federation over the last week," the USTA said in a statement.

"The 2020 US Open Wheelchair Competition will feature men's and women's singles and doubles and quad singles and doubles, with draw sizes similar to past US Opens."

Australia's 10-time wheelchair grand slam singles champion Alcott had led the player backlash describing the exclusion as "disgusting discrimination".

He was delighted by the backflip.

"I was in tears (when the event was excluded)," two-time US Open champion Alcott said on Nine.

"It was just because it was so hard sometimes, growing up with a disability, where able-bodied people decide which restaurant you go in to, which school you go in to, which tennis tournaments you can play.

"It's a huge turning point to show how supportive a community can be and from the bottom of my heart, I can't say thanks enough."

The reinstatement of wheelchair tennis comes after organisers had excluded it, along with qualifying and the mixed doubles and juniors competitions and reduced the number of teams in the men's and women's doubles events by half.

There will also be no spectators at the event.

The moves were made to limit player numbers at the venue in order to mitigate the risk of players catching Covid-19.

Latest articles

Sport

GVL and Murray League called off

BOTH the Goulburn Valley and Murray Leagues have elected to cancel their 2020 senior football and netball seasons. The decision was made in consultation with the Ovens and Murray League who have also elected to call off their season. “This is not...

Brayden May
Sport

GVL cancels 2020 seniors season

The Goulburn Valley League has pulled the pin on its senior competitions for 2020.

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GVBBL set to return next summer

‘‘I’m keen to go around again. I love coaching this side,’’ Arthur told the Pastoral Times

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

Tennis

AO likely to feature wheelchair tennis

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley is optimistic that wheelchair tennis will still feature at next year’s season-opening grand slam in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

‘Big Three’ great for tennis: Djokovic

Novak Djokovic says his rivalry with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal is really good for tennis in general and also for the upcoming generations.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Undecided Barty wants more US Open answers

Aussie world No.1 Ashleigh Barty remains undecided over whether or not she’ll contest this year’s US Open in New York, the one-time US epicentre of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire