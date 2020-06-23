Djokovic event prompts further criticism

World No.1 Novak Djokovic should put his hand up and accept responsibility after Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric tested positive for COVID-19 while participating in his Adria Tour exhibition tournament, top Briton Dan Evans said on Monday.

The tournament, which also had top names such as Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, was held in Belgrade and Zadar in Croatia and the players were also pictured playing basketball and dancing together without following social distancing protocols.

Djokovic's own coronavirus test results will be announced late on Tuesday evening (AEST) after which he will address the public, Serbian media reported on Monday.

"I don't think he should be having a players' party and dancing all over each other," British No.1 Evans said ahead of Jamie Murray's behind-closed-doors 'Battle of the Brits' tournament that begins in London on Tuesday.

"Two very good tennis players have tested positive. He should feel some responsibility in his event and how it's transpired, really.

"It's very unfortunate that Grigor has it and Coric has it but you strip it back, is it a surprise? I think that's the question we should all ask."

Australian star Nick Kyrgios had earlier condemned the decision to hold Djokovic's charity event in Croatia

Kyrgios took to Twitter on Monday night to remind fellow professionals, in his own blunt way, that the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down tennis is not to be taken lightly.

"Boneheaded decision to go ahead with the 'exhibition'," the Australian posted.

"Speedy recovery fellas, but that's what happens when you disregard all protocols. This IS NOT A JOKE."

American tennis great Chris Evert also criticised the organisers for the lack of social-distancing, saying "... total physical contact, no face masks, even the fans were without masks.. I don't get it."